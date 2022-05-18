Celebrities featuring in ads

Let me begin with a seven-year-old court verdict which had directed the police to lodge an FIR against top film stars. Actually a Bihar court on June 2, 2015 ordered registration of an FIR against Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Preity Zinta, who had featured in the Maggi advertisements. The court had even asked the authorities to arrest the film stars if need arises for ‘misleading advertisement’.

A complainant had claimed he bought Maggi noodles from a shop at Lenin Chowk in Muzaffarpur on May 30, 2015 and was taken ill after eating it.

He filed a case against Nestle, the makers of Maggi, and the film stars who had promoted the product as brand ambassadors. The court order gave some tough moments to these film stars before escaping the punishment.

Overall, the incident was an eye opener for the celebrities endorsing products and services.