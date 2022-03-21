Census and COVID-19

As the COVID-19 world struggles with the spread of coronavirus, countries must address the nature, causes, and consequences of this virus in the first place and the implications of it on preparations and effective implementation of population census. It is the most fundamental source of data for the study of population.

Talking about population census, it is the vital source of basic national population data required for different administrative purposes and for different aspects of social and economic planning and research. Such data sources are highly useful for analytical part, especially in countries where vital registration data sources or statistics are inadequate and inaccurate.

It also contributes to our knowledge of the country’s industrial and occupational composition changes. Furthermore, it contributes to our literacy levels and educational attainments. In addition, we find a positive contribution to our levels of living and other socio-cultural attributes such as languages and religions.

It provides a sound base for drawing up samples for various kinds of surveys and in this manner it is a vital raw material and input for various surveys and sectors.