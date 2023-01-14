Chacha - Spice of a story called life

And yes, hell is reserved for those who break the regime. If you think you can do it, do it. I don’t grudge your embracing Islam, I’m just warning you, so that you don’t rue the day you changed your faith. Don’t forget, once you enter, there is no exit. Think’.

The man stood mute, looked around, thought a bit and changed his conversion plan in a minute. Actually his `heartfelt desire’ to become a Muslim was hardly felt by his heart, and that was the lie he was selling as truth, and that is where he could not cheat a master lie-detector who deflated the seriousness the smart man was trying to fake.

If pranks have an academic worth, Chacha was a professor. Our neighbour next door, was reciting Quran. Resting the holy book on his thighs, we saw him leaning against the wall. Unmindful of the surroundings, he had spread his legs in a way that looked improper for a solemn act like recitation. My father advised him to sit proper, but the man was unmoved. He told him to mind his own business and not to teach him manners of reciting the holy book. The argument ended.

Minutes after, we heard the man shouting slangs. He didn’t do so when he was objected, why is he doing it now? That intrigued us. I looked around. Left, right, up, down and spotted the man behind the scene. From the rooftop, I saw my uncle slingshotting stone chips which, if allowed to hit, could peck holes in the man’s pencil-thin body.

But Chacha would never do that. He didn’t want to punish him, he wanted to pique him. He banged these splinters against the roof, the windows and the walls of neighbour’s house, so that a variety of noise scares him.

What he threw at him was a weightless spitball, the brush of which caused just an irritating but a harmless itch. Chacha winked at me from the rooftop. It was a signal from a guru to a disciple which I received without leaking a bit to others. No one down on the ground knew what was happening up in the heavens.