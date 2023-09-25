Challenges and Responsibilities

The enormity of the problems that we are facing today doesn't require any extra intelligence. Our children are this time exposed to dangers that were never known before.

The rising level of drug abuse is so alarming, and disturbing that each one of us should be in a state of shock. God forbid, if this trend continues and the tentacles go deeper into our society, we won't be able to do anything after some time.

It is about time to do whatever can be done right now. It is time that all institutions, from family to government, are pressed into an emergency service to counter this drug menace.

When something endangers life per se, it means the entire population must join hands to fight the problem, and look for the means to save the existence of our future generations. It is like the pandemic that we experienced some years back.