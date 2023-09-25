Challenges and Responsibilities

The enormity of the problems that we are facing today doesn't require any extra intelligence. Our children are this time exposed to dangers that were never known before.
The rising level of drug abuse is so alarming, and disturbing that each one of us should be in a state of shock. God forbid, if this trend continues and the tentacles go deeper into our society, we won't be able to do anything after some time.
It is about time to do whatever can be done right now. It is time that all institutions, from family to government, are pressed into an emergency service to counter this drug menace.
When something endangers life per se, it means the entire population must join hands to fight the problem, and look for the means to save the existence of our future generations. It is like the pandemic that we experienced some years back.
How the entire world got its act together and fought the virus. Some time back we were divided on the opinion whether this is a reality of our society or not. But the manifestation of this evil in the form of ruined lives all across the valley has left no scope for any difference on this.
We know that it is a real problem and requires real solutions. Though the voices are raising to sensitise people about the dreadful nature of this problem, but it needs more of practical work.
All the parents need to be extra careful about where their children go, and what kind of company they are in. The schools where these children are admitted need to take extra care about the tendencies of the children, and make schooling so interesting that children not only learn things, but also enjoy learning.
The government departments that are tasked to deal with schools need to understand that unless schools are made safe spaces, and those who run schools are given a degree of autonomy, learning can never become interesting.
If the school managements are made to suffer on one count or the other, the attention towards children is going to get a hit. And finally, the role of teachers is immensely crucial in impacting our children.
We need to respect our teachers in government and private schools, and also make their lives happy in terms of how we reward them.