Challenging Conventional Beliefs

BY SAN’NA FIRDOUS

In the captivating region of Kashmir, where the breathtaking beauty of nature enchants and tales of wonder abound, a fascinating social construct intertwines marriage prospects with government employment.

It is widely believed that individuals fortunate enough to hold coveted government jobs possess a golden ticket to finding suitable partners and a life of abundance.

Conversely, those employed in the private sector often face unjust scrutiny, with their ambition and financial stability called into question. This prevailing cultural belief poses a remarkable challenge for young men without government positions.

As a researcher, it is crucial to shed light on these deeply entrenched notions and advocate for a society where marriage transcends occupational status, drawing from the wisdom of Islamic principles and the value of individual character.

The association between government jobs and marriage prospects in Kashmir has created an environment where a person's worth is primarily judged based on their employment status.