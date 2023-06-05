‘Change in electronic interlocking’ main cause of Odisha accident

BY MOHAMMAD NUMAAN

Nearly 294 people were killed and over 1000 have been injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening in Odisha's Balasore. ( Figures at the time of writing this column).

The derailment of 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express caused them to fall onto the opposite track. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of three to four of its own coaches. Adding to the tragedy, a goods train was also involved in the crash.

The accident saw one train ram so hard into another that carriages were lifted high into the air, twisting and then smashing off the tracks. Another carriage had been tossed entirely onto its roof, crushing the passenger sections.

The train accident in Odisha's Balasore occurred on Friday ranks as India's third worst, and the deadliest accident since 1995, when two express trains collided in Firozabad, near Agra, killing more than 300 people.

Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that the "root cause" of the triple-train accident in Odisha's Balasore has been identified, but did not disclose what it was as at present restoration work is ongoing and all bodies have been recovered from the accident spot, added Vaishnaw.