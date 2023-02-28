After the change in school timings, it is being expected that more steps are taken to reduce the increasing traffic jams on the already over-burdened roads in Srinagar city.
Devising a strategy is imperative and commuters need to follow it. Hundreds of vehicles, carrying school children, will ply now on roads after the reopening of schools at the end of winter vacation.
Taking such decisions is particularly important since the work on the Srinagar Smart City projects is in full swing. As the roads have been dug because of the construction work, city roads are witnessing frequent traffic jams.
The additional load of vehicles carrying school children will put more additional pressure and lead to more traffic jamming. The government on Tuesday ordered new school timings for schools, which is from 9 AM to 2 PM . The traffic authorities have also suggested routes for the vehicles for some of the major private schools located at Lal Chowk and Rajbagh.
Unlike previous years, there will be no class work for three weeks of March in schools due to change in academic session. Annual examinations will be held for various classes during the three weeks, afterwards results will be declared, and then the new classes will start.
Because of the examinations, the children will be free by 12 O Clock and they can leave for respective homes. That time is not falling in peak hours and it is a matter of relief. But once the classes start there can be huge rush on roads during afternoon hours.
So an effective strategy can help in reducing the traffic jamming. The extended deadline for the completion of the projects is June 2023. But the authorities have asked the executing agencies to complete the construction work in April.
It is to be seen how speedily the projects are completed. Till that time, traffic jamming on roads will be an issue. Traffic officials are doing their work to clear the jamming but because of the dug up roads, there are problems.
It is not only the Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas which are affected by the ongoing construction work, several other areas are also facing the same problem. People should avoid driving through these areas unnecessarily.
They should take alternate routes being suggested by traffic authorities. That way the traffic movement will be eased and flow of traffic will not face major issues and the precious time of the commuters is not unnecessarily wasted.
Keeping the school children safe from the inconvenience of traffic jamming is imperative. They should not waste time on roads particularly this being their examination time.