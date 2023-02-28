After the change in school timings, it is being expected that more steps are taken to reduce the increasing traffic jams on the already over-burdened roads in Srinagar city.

Devising a strategy is imperative and commuters need to follow it. Hundreds of vehicles, carrying school children, will ply now on roads after the reopening of schools at the end of winter vacation.

Taking such decisions is particularly important since the work on the Srinagar Smart City projects is in full swing. As the roads have been dug because of the construction work, city roads are witnessing frequent traffic jams.