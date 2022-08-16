Change of session in schools

BY DR. RAHAT FAREED

It is with utter disappointment that we bring through this medium the plight of students from Kashmir division who are left in a dilemma because government is contemplating a change in the academic session from October/ November to March /April. Such changes in the session were attempted earlier also but did not work and authorities had to revert back to the October/November session.

Let it be clear that students have already finished two thirds of the session and are due for exams in a month or two. Any change in session at this time will disturb students especially of class 10th and 12th and affect their performance in forthcoming exams.

Students of class 12th who are due for exams would get a few months break to prepare for their national level exams like NEET. With March session they won’t get that time.