Times have changed. Civilizations have come and gone, giving rise to the better version of the former. Modes of worshipping God have changed. Change for the modified version of what already existed has always been there.

Come to even an ant that constantly nibbles at a tiny piece of sweet food: should we try to play with it, it senses the impending doom and quickly retreats to its safe place.

It knows if it keeps itself there for a few more seconds, it will have been doomed by human fingers any day now.

Change, that's the point. That's the story. That's the beginning and end of everything.

That's the towering, the climax. That's what lingers and breathes life into the decaying recesses of what needs to be changed. But...but have we changed in every aspect? Let's reflect on it. Have we ever taken a moment to meet this ever-generous change with our ever-rancorous self? I will try to explain.