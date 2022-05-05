Changing Af-Pak Equation

Pakistan-Afghanistan relations have deteriorated, is an understatement. A spate of recent incidents Pakistan used drones, and targeted civilians in Afghanistan, triggering outrage in the country. Pakistan, on the other hand, has gone ballistic against Kabul for not preventing what it calls terror attacks originating from Afghan soil into its territory.

Much has changed in the ties between the Taliban and Pakistan since August 2021 when Pakistan armed, supported, and gave a momentum to the speed of Taliban’s march to capture Kabul, enabling it to rule the country again after a gap of 20 years.

The souring of relations, to put it mildly, in fact these have turned hostile, between the two countries has wide ramifications for the whole of South Asia. To put it more bluntly it is a live-threat to peace in the region.