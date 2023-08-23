Changing dynamics of dairy farming in J&K

Dairy farming has been rapidly growing in the agribusiness sector in Jammu and Kashmir. In recent years, dairy farming has experienced a new era of innovation and substantial government support.

Both the government of India and the government of Jammu and Kashmir have placed significant emphasis on enhancing the dairy industry in the region.

Various national schemes, such as the Nationwide Artificial Insemination Program, National Animal Disease Control Program, Animal Husbandry Kisan Credit Card and Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme have been implemented to benefit dairy farmers throughout India.

Additionally government of Jammu and Kashmir has started integrated dairy development scheme few years back which had shown good impact on dairy industry of the UT.