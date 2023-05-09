Changing face of journalism

Basically, the time demands moral journalism - a journalism that cares as well as it knows. One thing is most crucial. A journalist must be careful not to become more important than the event and he should not even prescribe how the audience should feel and react.

Last but not the least; a journalist should be – to the people, by the people and for the people. He should write for society and not for better circulation and money.

He should show more concern about social development and not assuming power for money. Once they think of power and not responsibility, then freedom of press is not guaranteed.

Lastly, the current mess created by a breed of social media influencers (‘Facebook journalists’) is growing exponentially and the situation demands disciplinary approach from its stakeholders, especially the authorities.

The tremendous use of digital media channels and their far and wide reach make regulatory measures inevitable to regulate the operations of journalists in a fair way.

Meanwhile let me reiterate, the situation makes a fit case of licensing journalists.

A debate on licensing of Journalists has already been ignited where experts have been pitching for a system whereby individuals would be required to apply to an external authority for permission to practice journalism, which may be refused or revoked.

Here accreditation should not be construed as license. Accreditation facilitates a journalist to special privileges, most commonly access to restricted areas such as legislatures, courts etc.

While as, licensing will take care of genuine persons with professional qualification and background to practice journalism. For this, there is a need for a regulatory authority where a database of professional journalists would be built up. Once under its ambit, various welfare schemes for the journalist community can be tailored by the government.

Even as licensing of journalists is a rough idea, it will axe fake and self-styled journalists who have been on prowl to rob people of their peace of mind and hard earned money. The idea needs brainstorming deliberations as it should not curb the freedom of press.

Meanwhile, when we talk of social media influencers, of course, journalists can also be considered influencers. Here the journalists mean persons who have already gained respect because of their qualifications, position, or experience about their topic of expertise.

Often, this respect is earned more because of the reputation of where they work. A journalist may not be an expert on the subjects he/she writes in his/her newspaper or magazine columns, but is respected for his/her writing capabilities to work for such a prestigious media (be it print or electronic) organization.

To conclude, a social media influencer cannot be a journalist, but a journalist can be an influencer.