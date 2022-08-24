Changing Industrial Relations in COVID-19

Industrial relations comprise a field of association existing as a result of the necessary collaboration of male and female labour force in the process of employment in the country.

Such relations are the composite outcome of the outlooks and approaches of employers and employees towards each other with regard the overall development of an organisation. Industrial relations take account of the rules governing employment coupled with the manner in which rules are framed and changed.

Industrial relations comprise two aspects namely cooperation and conflict. Every industrial relations organization aims to prevent conflict and promote cooperation between employers and employees.

With the onset of COVID-19, industrial relations in an organization have undergone big changes and therefore the two important aspects of cooperation and conflict have also undergone changes.

COVID-19 raised the graph of conflict and declined the graph of cooperation among organisations. Therefore, to reduce conflict and improve cooperation among organisations, industrial relations expect employers to strive for robust human resource practices.