In view of the changing weather conditions from coming days the authorities must make the heating arrangements available in schools for the children. The arrangements must be kept available in classrooms till the closure of schools for winter vacations.

The important requirement of protecting the children in schools from cold is almost ignored every year. Neither the authorities in government schools nor in private schools bother to address this problem.

It should not become a permanent practice. This trend has to be changed. Because of the cold, the kids fall ill and miss the classes. There should be no compromise on their health and studies. Make heating arrangements available whenever and wherever necessary.