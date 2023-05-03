Chaotic Traffic Jams

For quite some time now, roads in Srinagar city are witnessing increasing traffic jams, more particularly during the peak hours of morning and late afternoon. The jamming also continues even during evening hours on some roads.

The ongoing work on Srinagar Smart City projects and subsequent diversions at several places is said to be one of the reasons for this jamming. Secondly, after winter the number of vehicles plying on the roads has also increased.

More vehicles from other districts of Kashmir can be seen moving on the roads here. Their number will increase in the coming summer months. Since Srinagar is the capital city, the arrival of large number of vehicles from other districts and their movement here is natural.