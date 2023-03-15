Charting a new course in the West Asia

BY ZAHOOR AHMAD MIR

One of the most significant and long-lasting phenomenon in the Middle East is the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The two countries have a long history of hostility and have been at odds for control in the region.

Religious and geopolitical contrasts have characterised this rivalry, with Saudi Arabia being a Sunni majority Muslim state and Iran being a Shia majority Muslim state.

The two countries’ rivalry has been fuelled by a variety of issues, including control over oil resources, regional influence, and a goal for regional hegemony.

Both countries have substantially invested in their military capabilities and have been active in regional proxy wars, supporting opposite sides in crises such as Syria and Yemen.

Political rhetoric and media propaganda have frequently intensified the rivalry, with both sides accusing each other of fostering radical beliefs and interfering in each other’s domestic affairs.

This has resulted in a difficult and often tumultuous relationship between the two countries, with occasional violent escalation, such as the 2019 attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure blamed on Iran.

Despite the hostilities, the two countries have made a few attempts at reconciliation. There have been discussions in recent years about a possible dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with some analysts saying that resolving their disputes may help calm the area. Nonetheless, no considerable progress had been made, and the competition between the two countries remained a key cause of instability in the Middle East.