ChatGPT and its Impact on Education

Artificial Intelligence (AI) based ChatBot called ChatGPT has become an overnight sensation. With over one million users in less than a week since its release on 30th of November 2022, the ChatGPT is attracting an estimated 96-Million visitors per month.

Developed by OpenAI-an Artificial Intelligence research company, the language model has gained massive popularity over a very short span of time.

It has opened new horizons and possibilities owing to its capabilities that it can answer questions, write essays, computer codes and perform a variety of other functions.

While there are concerns around its drawbacks and misuse, the excitement around ChatGPT continues. The worrying thing is that some people are using it as a truth oracle which is a flawed way to use a predictive text generator.

The academia is discussing its ethical implications as to how it could be misused by students to avoid learning. Technology is simply a tool that needs to be utilized properly. Like any other technology, ChatGPT has all kinds of potential advantages as well as pitfalls. At the end of the day what really matters is how best and judiciously we use these technologies.

ChatGPT has the potential to transform our lives impacting jobs and industries. It may take away certain jobs but open up new exciting avenues. It has potential applications in education, healthcare, financial services and other variety of industries including social media, customer service etc.

While exploring the benefits of this language model, this tool can write articles, computer codes/programs, make presentations, prepare assignment/summaries and translate text from one language to another.

The students can do home work, write essays, get advice and suggestions. The Bot can craft poems, write fictional stories, compose music, lyrics with plausible sentences that are grammatically correct and intelligent.

It can be designed to perform a variety of other functions such as automating repetitive tasks, to provide more everyday convenience and reduce tedious manual work. All you need to do is to create an account on the OpenAI website or login and access directly ChatGPT.

Type any question you can think of in the textbox of ChatGPT page, you will get compact answer in raw text. To get correct answers, you have to rephrase your question slightly. One of the fascinating things about the language model is that it responds to our queries convincingly in a human-friendly style.