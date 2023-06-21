Checkmate the threat from China

Indian Diaspora

A huge welcome is on cards which will be organised by Indian diaspora one at the prestigious Kennedy Center organized by Aghi and USISPF who have a got a lot of relevance in American politics and India’s growth. According to FM Sitharaman, union finance minister, overseas Indians' remittances to India increased by 12 % to 100 USD in 2022 as compared to 2021 which are of utmost importance to India’s economy. She emphasized the dire requirement of Indian diaspora to partner with small and big businessmen of the country so that the entrepreneurial skills of NRIs can be harnessed in the next 25 years during the 'Amrit Kaal' of independence and described NRIs as the "real ambassadors of India”.

Ukraine War may figure Prominently

The entire world is aware of decades old strong defence and traditional relations between India and Russia which has kept the oil supply channel open despite the strong opposition of America and the West. PM Modi may dwell upon this factor and America has to accept India’s stand which is in the interest of the people of India. Modi’s visit will clear the air on this front also and a long term policy may be discussed so that the current dependence on Russia can be reduced and America can step in to fill the void which will un-nerve China.

Thwart China Aggression

Experts believe that China is camouflaging the world by holding several rounds of dialogue with India as it has adopted inflexible stand on its transgression of India territory and patrolling points hence India is to have an effective long term plan to give befitting reply to China which may continue its policy of aggression on LOC. Experts believe that India and America need to protect South Asian nations from the debt trap Policy of China which can help in controlling its growing influence and tentacles thereby enhancing the security threat in the region. Modi and Biden may dwell upon these security issues which are of vital importance to both countries.