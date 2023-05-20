Cheque: Instrument of Credibility

In recent years, digital transactions have transformed the entire ecosystem of banking and financial services. With the advent of internet banking, mobile banking, credit cards, debit cards and e-wallets, the traditional banking practices usually handled manually, have considerably declined.

However, there are certain banking instruments which have not been consigned to history. One such instrument is the cheque, which has long been a reliable payment method for both businesses and consumers worldwide.

There are consumers and businesses in particular who are still in no rush to shred their cheque books just yet. However, at the same time, they also graze on the convenience of digital platforms to conduct their financial transactions.

The Cheque, one of the oldest banking instruments, is a bond of trust between three parties – the drawer, who makes the cheque; the payee, who is the recipient of the money mentioned in the cheque and the drawee, the bank where the cheque can be presented for payment.

This piece of paper infuses a kind of empowerment to a holder that holds its worthiness beyond being a mere piece of paper. Numerically speaking its use in the day to day banking transactions has of course gone down, but it’s not yet outdated.

The way it has survived in the modern banking system makes one believe that the cheque is going to remain as an inevitable part of the system. The parties involved in a financial transaction through cheque are governed by certain rules to uphold its image as instrument of credibility not only in the banking system but also in the overall financial system. The first and foremost thing is that a cheque should not bounce once issued by a drawer in favour of a payee.

Notably, among all the things, dishonouring of a cheque is a serious lapse on account of being a criminal offence and slapping punishment to the drawer is inevitable. Innumerable instances are on record where an account holder issued cheques for a certain amount despite knowing that the balance in his/her account was insufficient.

But instances also galore where the drawer was not aware that his/her account is short of funds to meet the liability of the cheque. But in both cases, intentionally or unintentionally, dishonouring a cheque is an offence. There’s also a regulatory direction on writing on the cheque. No alteration or modification in cheques is allowed even if an authorized signature has been made at the place of alteration.