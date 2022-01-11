Child Abuse: Address the Issue

If we don’t talk about a problem it doesn’t mean absence of problem. In a society, like ours, that prefers not to talk about unpleasant things, many wrong practices remain hidden.
The mechanics of our societal mind is such that we think unpleasant and ugly things should not be talked about openly.
We tend to believe that it makes the problem grow bigger. In certain case we associate an element of shame to it, in a way that people make effort to throw a thick blanket of darkness over such problems.
But it is always better to talk about wrong practices, albeit in a decent and effective way, than be silent about it. One such problem that we usually remain in a denial of, in our society, is child abuse.
The studies that have gone into this subjects, and the reports that pour in from different areas, tell us that child abuse is happening in our society at an alarming level. It is pertinent to say that child abuse is not confined to child sexual abuse only, but there are ten different forms of child abuse. Among them, many are so prevalent amidst us.
The way our children are raised in families, especially joint families, they are always under a stress. We think that we can make them perform only if we make them cringe in a corner on a small mistake. We tend to force things on them.
The practice of corporal punishment is nothing new to our families. It is true that parenting requires some kind of discipline, but that is not all about parenting. We need to raise our children in an atmosphere of affection, and instill confidence in them.
Similarly, in our schools teachers are not trained to deal with children, and it results in many cases of child abuse. This is one area where we need to work hard, and seek help from professionals.