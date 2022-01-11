Child Abuse: Address the Issue

The studies that have gone into this subjects, and the reports that pour in from different areas, tell us that child abuse is happening in our society at an alarming level. It is pertinent to say that child abuse is not confined to child sexual abuse only, but there are ten different forms of child abuse. Among them, many are so prevalent amidst us.

The way our children are raised in families, especially joint families, they are always under a stress. We think that we can make them perform only if we make them cringe in a corner on a small mistake. We tend to force things on them.