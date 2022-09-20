Child labour: From ‘exploitation’ to ‘compulsion’

The above stated figures suggest that child labour continues to be an unending menace and is a blot on the society. Even as it is always widely condemned, the fact is that it robs children of their childhood.

We find different geographies engaged in running programmes to eradicate child labour, but in reality, millions of child workers serve as a main source of income to families and fund their much needed livelihood. For them financial support is more important than schooling for their survival.

At our place (J&K), we see new child faces taking up menial jobs every passing day to carve out their living. The rising number of child workers only indicates that all our constitutional safeguards have failed to curb the menace. Just lay your hands on any child worker to know what made him/her to work at such a tender age instead of going to a school. You will come across stunning facts.

Most of them would be school dropouts as their parents (bread earners) were consumed by the conflict and were left with no option but to take up some job to feed the family.

In many cases, you will find the parents of the child were crippled due to illness and the pressure on such children was enormous to carve out financial resources for the treatment expenses of their ailing parents.

There is also a section of child workers who are regular school and college goers, but use their spare time to earn for themselves. These are basically ‘minor teachers’ classes of child workers. You would usually find them exposed to severe health problems.