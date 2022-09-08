China gets a big setback

Washington slams China

The United States has been on the forefront in raising the issue of Uyghur and slammed China for its continued violation of human rights against minority communities. White House has welcomed the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report on Xinjiang.

US administration feels that the report deepens our grave concern regarding the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity that China is perpetrating. America’s position on the atrocities in Xinjiang has been clearly demonstrated with strong words and actions.

The US administration has taken concrete measures and the President, Joe Biden has rallied the allies and partners, including the G7, to ensure all global supply chains are free from the use of forced labor including from Xinjiang.

What did UN report reveal?

In a starting UN report, it has been exposed that “Hundreds of thousands of Uyghur– with some estimates well over a million - have been detained by PRC authorities without any, or any remotely sufficient reason, and subjected to acts of unconscionable cruelty, depravity and inhumanity.

Sometimes up to 50 prisoners have been detained in a cell of 22 square meters so that all couldn’t lie on concrete (or similar) floors, with buckets for toilets to be used given all in the cell, observed at every moment by CCT. In addendum, report said that many of those detained were “tortured for no reason”.

The torture methods included “pulling off fingernails; beating with sticks; detaining in ‘tiger chairs’ where feet and hands were locked in position for hours or days without break; confined in containers up to the neck in cold water and detained in cages so small that standing or lying was impossible. The instances of rape, deliberate starvation, solitary confinement and sleep deprivation have been also cited.

Women detainees have had their vaginas and rectums penetrated by electric shock rods and iron bars. Women were raped by men paying to be allowed into the detention center for the purpose, report stated. Human rights lawyer, Rayhan Asat, whose brother has been jailed since 2016 and a Uyghur entrepreneur residing in the United States says that “No government is above scrutiny and immune from accountability. Despite China’s efforts to destroy or defang it, this report from the UN body is an honest indictment of China’s crimes against humanity.”

Similarly, Michelle Bachelet, a former Chilean president and the outgoing human rights commissioner of the United Nations, accused China of committing “serious human rights violations” against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang which may even be tantamount to crimes against humanity.

In the final analysis, the analysts opine that it may turn out to be a game changer for Uyghur Human rights groups as it is bound to create an international response to Uyghur crisis after the official recognition by the United Nations.