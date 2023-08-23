Chinar: The Heritage Tree of Kashmir

Chinar, Bouin to us in Kashmiri, is a large deciduous tree of the Platanaceae family and grows to 30 metres or more with a girth exceeding 150 metres and is known for its longevity of close to 700 years.

Historically it has been associated with Greece as its place of origin with its mention as early as 1400 BC. The celebrated “Tree of Hippocrates” is an oriental Chinar (Platane) tree in Kos, Greece under which Hippocrates II one of the greatest teachers in the history of medicine used to teach.

At present a 500 years old tree is still preserved there. It is believed to be a cutting of the original one which should have been there 2400 years ago and is surrounded by a fence. This tree has survived lightnings, fires and also the devastating floods of 1964 telling us about the ruggedness of this tree.

These trees as they age exhibit hollowed out trunks with cavities large enough to provide amusement to children and teenagers and a space to take shelter in inclement weather.

The huge tree with its characteristic leaves is beautiful. The leaves are fan shaped like maple leaves. During summer they are green and turn into yellow, amber and finally take a reddish hue. It is this crimson red colour which gave it the name Chinar in the Mughal era when a person who saw this gorgeous colour and yelled “Chi-nar ast” in Persian meaning “what a fire”.

The tree which gives shade to people sitting under it in hot summer months also is an Oxygen producing machine producing 120 litres of the lifesaving oxygen per year.