Chopans: Deprived of ST status

BY TARAIQ AHMAD CHOPAN

I remember when my father took me to our village school in 1994. I was reluctant to study as I would collect herbs and other leafy vegetables in the outskirts of my village with fellow Chopan kids (shepherd boys).

Collecting the herbs, leafy traditional vegetables & mushrooms like Hand, Krech, Obej, Kral Monjee, Hedder, Kan Gech is a traditional practice of the Chopan community as they don’t own any agricultural land & their sole dependence is on sheep rearing.

In fact this community hardly owns sheep, instead they take care of the sheep which belong to local farmers and they pay a fixed amount for a season to Chopans. My father, in spite of being illiterate, always believed that education was essential and he admitted me into a local Govt Primary School of my village.

To motivate me for schooling, the headmaster of the village school assigned a newly recruited teacher to handhold me. Whenever I showed disinterest in my studies, the teacher would reprimand me and even beat me on some occasions.

My parents did watch this and never complained, and instead asked the teacher to continue scolding me if I was reluctant in my studies. My father has four sons. Two are school dropouts. I am the third sibling and the fourth one is also enrolled in a medical school.

My parents, especially my dad, had lots of hopes in me. He wanted me to study as my two elder brothers could not study due to poverty, and turbulent situation in the 1990s. We talk about corporal punishment these days, but for me this was like a blessing in disguise.