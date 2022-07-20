Civil Society: A Driving Force

Civil society is a third sector in between governance and business. This has watch and ward role to play and enjoys a prerogative to suggest measures for the growth and evolution of the society as a whole.

It has also to keep an eye upon the possible deviations that might be harmful for sustainable social health.

Civil society is a stakeholder in the education echo system. Keeping this in view the present article highlights significance of the civil society as it has not only to be watchful of the supply side stake holders but is also expected to keep an eye on the demand side stake holders in an education system.