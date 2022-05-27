Cleanliness is a national goal now

It is estimated that 6 to 8 lakh pilgrims will take part in this year’s Amarnath Yatra. This was disclosed by Secretary to Govt of India Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chand last month in a press briefing.

The Home Minister Amit Shah recently chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review the security preparedness of the annual Amarnath Yatra that is all set to commence from June 30 next month.

There is a lot of enthusiasm among the pilgrims who have already registered themselves as this annual pilgrimage (yatra) is taking place after two years hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The yatra could not be conducted for the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Pertinently in 2019, the Amarnath yatra was cancelled midway due to the security situation just before a week when Article 370 was abrogated.

At a time when such a huge rush of pilgrims is expected around Baltal and Chandanwari routes en route holy cave, is Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) ready to face the challenge on account of managing all kinds of solid & liquid waste?