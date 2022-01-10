Clearing the Roads

But that is not the case here in the valley. Some major rods do receive attention and the snow clearance vehicles are seen plying on them, but if it is a remote area you don’t have the facility. That is one aspect of our deficit in our preparedness to clear the roads once snow piles up.

But there is more to it than just the inadequacy of the equipment. Mostly we have seen that the machines and the vehicles used for snow clearance damage road surface. At a time when snow clearance equipment is so hi-tech and fine, we still have machines that do more harm than otherwise.