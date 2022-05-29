The day I was awarded USD-25 by a California-based firm for the above-mentioned statement, this daily carried a piece of very disturbing news. A video surfaced on Internet where some insensitive tourists were seen driving their SUV through Pangong Lake. It angered and shocked Ladakhis. It is a climate calamity, to say the least.

In 2017, I toured Ladakh, along with a galaxy of learned professors of the University of Kashmir, for an international conference held in Choglamsar. Its hardscrabble look of the place has a magnetic attraction. Beyond Zojila, the risky, rocky & rough terrain zigzagging through naked peaks takes us to the land of lamas.

Ladakh- “a land of high passes” is sandwiched between the Karakoram Mountain range and the Himalayas. Otherwise called “Mountain Desert”, the frozen vast swathes of land surrounded by bare hilltops have their charm. From Lamayuru to Alchi, there are smatterings of green oasis villages- a relief from the epic starkness of the vistas.

Nubra valley, Khardungla, Diskit & Hemis Gompa mesmerize every visitor. The road to Pangong is enveloped by captivating peaks and passes- a nature’s marvel.