Climate crisis looms large

BY HAYA QAZI

Long term climate change is a natural phenomenon. The earth has gone through five Ice Ages which were followed by gradual warming of the earth.

These periods of glaciation and warming are explained by the Milankovitch cycle, which takes place over a span of thousands of years.

Volcanic eruptions, crustal movements, variance in solar radiation are also responsible for the natural change in climate. It is interesting to note that a mini Ice Age occurred between 1200-1850 AD, which is quite recent when seen on the geological timescale.

This mini Ice Age was caused by increase in volcanic eruptions which led to cooling of the atmosphere, and reduced solar activity.