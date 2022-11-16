Climate Finance & Livestock

BY DR. FAAZIL BASHIR RATHER

Globally, climate change has become a hot topic and is seen as a major threat to the survival of many species, peoples’ livelihoods, ecosystems and the sustainability of livestock production systems. No doubt animal based food industry is one of the contributors to green house gas (GHG) emissions and climate change.

Several scientific studies have provided evidence that increasing concentration of GHGs have resulted in global warming and livestock are frequently demonized as the enemy.

With the growing population and economic development, our country is among the top seven GHG emitters in the world, but per capita emission remains far below than the world average at 2.4t CO 2 e.

On the one hand, the demand for animal protein is expected to grow with increased prosperity, especially in emerging economies.