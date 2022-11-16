Collaborative Learning: Shifting role of teachers

Collaborative learning activities provide multiple benefits to the students as they:

» Become active inquiring learners

» Use their cognitive skills to access demanding texts and concepts

» Develop thinking and language skills

» Interact constructively with their peers

» Relate their own cultural and linguistic experiences and knowledge of the world to the curriculum

» Learn to work with all types of people thus celebrating diversity

» Get individual attention as the teacher acknowledges individual differences and caters for them accordingly in her lesson plans

Learn to relate to their peers as they work together in groups thereby enhancing their interpersonal skills which can be especially helpful for students who have difficulty with social skills

The purpose of the activities is not to replace teacher-led learning by resource-based learning, nor are they intended to leave pupils entirely to their own devices. Rather, they enhance the learning process by providing pupils with the opportunity to think, discuss and present their views in small groups. Different groupings can be used according to the nature of the content and the task, although heterogeneous or mixed groups predetermined by the teacher based on abilities and strengths of students often seem to work better than self-chosen friendship groups.

Collaborative learning is a method of teaching and learning in which students work together to explore a significant question or create a project, e.g. A group of students discussing a lecture or students from different schools working together over the Internet on a shared assignment Cooperative learning is a specific kind of collaborative learning. In cooperative learning, small groups of students usually work face to face as a team on a structured activity with clearly defined objectives. Though the work of the group as a whole is assessed they are individually accountable for their work. It aims at developing interpersonal skills and students can share strengths and also develop their weaker skills

Collaborative learning activities can have many different objectives, ranging from mastery of basic skills to higher-order thinking and thus while designing the activities they can be linked with various educational principles in accordance with the specific learning objective that the teacher plans to accomplish. These may include:

Activities aligned with the theory of multiple intelligences, so that students can share their strengths and weaknesses and use the group activities to develop a variety of their intelligences.

Activities that involve the construction of new ideas based on personal and shared experiences and understandings so they naturally apply some of the principles of constructivism.

Activities wherein learners investigate significant, real-world problems through discussion and questioning thereby using an inquiry-based approach. Research suggests that cooperative and collaborative learning bring positive results such as deeper understanding of content, increased overall achievement in grades, improved self-esteem, and higher motivation to remain on task. Cooperative learning helps students become actively and constructively involved in content, to take ownership of their own learning, and to resolve group conflicts and improve teamwork skills.

Researchers disagree on the composition of a group mainly about whether to group students according to their ability, or to mix them so that stronger students can help the weaker ones learn and themselves learn from the experience of tutoring.

Some researchers, such as Mills and Durden (1992), suggest that gifted students are held back when grouped with weaker students. More researchers support diversity in small groups, however. Radencich and McKay (1995) conclude that grouping by ability does not usually benefit overall achievement and can lead to inequalities of achievement. With good arguments on both sides, most teachers make choices based on their objectives.

Sometimes they group according to the strengths or interests of students, and other times they mix it up so that students can learn to work with different types of people. An ongoing debate also ensues on the effective size of a group and the consensus varies from pairs to 4-5 members per group, however the size of the group can also be determined by the activities planned and the expected outcomes.