Collapsing Apple Industry

Unfortunately, this year the apple industry has shown a downward turn, not in its production, but in terms of its marketing. The poor marketing of this fruit has been badly affecting the ruler economy; particularly the growers have to suffer the heavy losses.

This year hard labor and costly usage of pesticides and other chemicals has not paid dividends. On the other hand the fruit market, particular the apple market has almost collapsed and there is no such demand for apples.

In fact, there are wonderful varieties of apple available in the market but there are no genuine rates and sufficient buyers. The growers and fruit dealers have to face heavy losses.