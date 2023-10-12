Coming events will cast a shadow

Now battle lines have been drawn between NDA and I.N.D.I.A to establish the supremacy in the ensuing five state assemblies; though former is ahead of the latter in releasing some lists of candidates which seems to be part of a well-thought out strategy.

Some writers are dubbing it as ‘Semifinal’ to 2024 whereas others differ, which makes no difference as voters will have a final say in deciding this qualm?

By any stretch of imagination, none can contest the logic of relevance of outcome of five state bound polls in creating a narrative which will definitely influence the psyche of the voters during 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 2nd,Pulwama attack on security forces and subsequent surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan had brought nationalistic and Hindutava sentiments to its zenith; spread even to every village which will be lacking in 2024.

BJP high command and the top brass of RSS have taken a big risk by making Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the face of the party, and refrained from naming chief ministerial candidates in poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Based on a different analogy, BJP has experimented with new strategy of fielding 24 MPs and 4 union ministers in three poll bound states including MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh which reflects the saffron party’s ‘desperate move and resolve’ to ensure victory in these states to create better narrative for 2024 parliamentary polls. 2nd, it may be aimed at ‘neutralizing’ the anguish of the voters with sitting MLAs and they may have to rethink when new faces (MPs and ministers) are fielded from such constituencies.