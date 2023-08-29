Coming Today, Coming Again

There are four meteorological seasons known to all of us as spring, summer, autumn and winter; depending on how near or how far the earth and the sun are, during the course of orbital motion. Then there are four astronomical seasons, the beginning of which is marked by spring equinox, summer solstice, fall equinox and winter solstice.

Each astronomical season like each meteorological season lasts for three solar months rolling out three full moons to the sky gazers. The solar months keep alternating from 30 to 31 days while as a lunar month lasts for 29 to 30 days. This difference can push for two full moons in one calendar month so that an astronomical season has four rather than three full moons. This additional full moon in a season is called a blue moon.

In all, a blue moon occurs because the phases of the moon do not synchronise with the solar calendar. The blue moon is as golden and as bright as any full moon but it is named “blue” in terms of being rare. We might think that blue is common color in nature when we look up at the blue sky overhead or see the endless expanse of a blue ocean.

But among all the hues found in rocks, plants and flowers, blue is surprisingly scarce. However, it may sometimes so happen that the full moon gets a blue tinge which is due to certain conditions of atmosphere. Blue moons usually fall in the months of February, May, August and November. These come as frequently as two to three years.