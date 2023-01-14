Commitment Charges Explained

Let me begin with a snapshot of service charges/fees applicable on some banking services. For instance, you are required to maintain average balance in your account. It is the minimum amount that is to be maintained in the account.

Some banks calculate it on a quarterly basis, while some have moved to a monthly system. Here it’s important for you to check with your bank about the periodicity of the average minimum balance requirement. If you fail to maintain it, the bank would be deducting charges from your account as a penalty.

Obtaining a duplicate account statement also attracts charges. Here you have a choice to cut down these kinds of charges. Take route of digital services to obtain your duplicate account statement. The banks will give you a 50% or above rebate in such charges.

Banks also charge you for dishonoured cheques. If a cheque which is drawn on bank or deposited with bank is returned for want of funds or any other valid reason, the bank would be deducting charges for the ‘dishonoured cheque’. The charges differ from bank to bank.