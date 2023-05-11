However, the situation is changing rapidly, due to the efforts of the leadership of Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as well as a deliberate and positive approach of the Union Government towards the region.

A long history of violence, terrorism, and separatism has severely impacted the lives of women in the region, who face various forms of discrimination, violence, and harassment. They have faced multiple challenges, including limited access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, restrictions on their mobility, and exposure to gender-based violence and abuse.

According to the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir women have suffered various crimes, including rape, molestation, and domestic violence. The report also highlights the low rate of society’s intervention in such cases, which further exacerbates the problem.

Despite these challenges, women in Jammu and Kashmir have shown remarkable resilience and courage in overcoming the obstacles to their empowerment.

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in women’s participation in various fields, including politics, education, and entrepreneurship. Women in Jammu and Kashmir have also formed self-help groups and cooperatives, which have helped them to access credit and to market their products.

It would be unjust not to mention the role played by Manoj Sinha, in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in the region. Sinha, who took charge as the Lieutenant Governor of J&K in August 2020, has focused on several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women in Jammu and Kashmir. Manoj Sinha, has the ability to provide guidance and care similar to that of elders from past generations. This melts our hearts.

The “J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission,” aims to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment among women in rural areas. Under this initiative, women in Jammu and Kashmir are being trained in various skills, including handicrafts, tailoring, and food processing. They are provided seed capital and marketing support to start their own businesses.

Manoj Sinha has also focused on improving women’s access to education in Jammu and Kashmir. In December 2020, he launched the “Super 75 Scholarship Scheme,” which aims to provide free coaching to underprivileged students, including girls, for competitive exams.