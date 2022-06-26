Committee for regular interactions

Also important is addressing their grievances and demands, so that they do not feel sidelined or ignored. In January last year the government had announced a new Industrial Developmental Scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and to take industrial development to the block level.

The government said the scheme will encourage new investment, substantial expansion and also nurture the existing industries besides providing employment to 4, 50,000 people in J&K.

In February this year, the government approved a policy on foreign direct investment (FDI) for J&K with a minimum of 51 percent foreign stake.

The policy is aimed at promoting of foreign investment in the industrial sector in J&K.