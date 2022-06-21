Commuters’ Suffering

After the introduction of e-rickshaws on Srinagar city roads, there is also a need to strengthen further the overall public transport services. There are a number of routes, where the public transport facility is meagre.

Mini buses, which ply in Srinagar city, are almost missing or operate in very small number on such routes. The sumo services are also inadequate. Because of the lack of adequate facility, commuters suffer badly.

They have to wait for long at bus stops for a mini bus and when it finally arrives it is already overloaded.