Complexities of US-India ties

Jaishankar, who has had experience of assisting in the handling of these ties for almost four decades pointed this out while responding to a question at the joint press briefing after the 2+2 meeting. He said “We are standing for a 2+2 with a substantial defence collaboration which has happened in the last decade which we have been discussing on how to take forward.

And this wasn’t an option which was there for 40 years before that. So the world is changing”. Forty years ago the Cold War was still on. No one in the early part of the 1980s decade could have predicted that in ten years it would be over, the Soviet Union would collapse, the Warsaw Pact dissolved or that China would make the astonishing and comprehensive progress that it has in these forty years.

The Cold War had impacted negatively on India-US ties because of the choices and compulsions of both countries which were democracies then as they are now. That itself shows that for all the stale mantras that are invoked by democracies, political systems of countries only marginally impact their foreign relations.