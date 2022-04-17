COMPOST: Black gold formation

FertiliSers and manure are vital for maintaining soil health and good produce. From the last few years the fertiliSers are in high demand but the costs are touching sky. It has made the farmers face hardships.

Overdose of chemical fertilisers has a negative impact on soil health which causes much salinity in soil, hampers the growth of microbes.

Consequently production and quality of yield is affected. Farmers are using manure and other organic substances but unscientific and non technical procedures result in energy waste.

Technical knowhow has revolutionised the formation of manure and we have become able to use most of trash and waste material into compost which is a rich source of Nitrogen, and Phosphorus.