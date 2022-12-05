There is an urgent need to shift from offline examination to computer based examination to mitigate and lower the mental stress and strains associated with the old systems.

It is a one time solution to many troubles associated with conducting major examinations and evaluations. A little investment over it is justified.

Hon’ble Chief Justice of India Shri D Y Chandrachud during constitution day address rightly said that we need to strengthen the online infrastructure.

The visionary people in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir need to be complimented for taking steps in making their offices paperless including civil secretariat, during “Darbar Move”, which started by Maharaja in 1872, which then was justified, keeping in view the population and means of communications.