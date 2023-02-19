Conceptualising social justice in light of NEP 2020

a. Mapping of socially and economically disadvantaged groups (SEDG) and preparation of database to analyze the kind, intensity and level of intervention required for each of the SEDG in light of NEP 2020;

b. The Scheduled Castes’ enrollment and retention rates have been negatively impacted by a number of factors, including a lack of access to quality schools, poverty, social mores, stereo based custom and language barriers. Bridging the inequalities in access, engagement, and learning outcomes for children from Scheduled Castes should be the main target. Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who have been historically labeled as socially and educationally backward, deserve special care and attention as well;

c. Tribal children face a number of difficulties due to historical and geographical factors. Children from tribal cultures frequently perceive their school education as culturally and academically irrelevant and alien to their lives. While there few interventions available to uplift children from tribal communities, innovative methods must be devised to ensure that tribal children benefit from these interventions;

d. Minorities are underrepresented in both secondary and postsecondary education, appropriate measures need to be taken for their visible representation;

e. New strategies need to be developed for plugging gaps in school education between underrepresented and disadvantaged groups in terms of early childhood education, fundamental reading and numeracy, access, enrollment, and attendance;

f. In some states some best healthy practices have significantly increased SEDG participation in the schooling system such as targeted scholarships, conditional cash transfers to encourage parents to send their children to school, bicycles for transportation, and so on. These positive policies and programmes must be documented by researchers and expanded throughout the UT;

g. Building moral and spiritual character through unconditional love, tolerance, non-violence and selfless service for others;

h. Using a technique of sociometry where class isolates are directed to share bench with class leaders as experimented by Gandhiji at Tolstoy farm ;

i. Conducting gender sensitization and gender audit exercises at regular intervals;

j. One-on-one teachers and tutors peer tutoring, open schooling and appropriate technological interventions to give access can be very beneficial for SEDG;

k. The preliminary training should consist in teaching children manners, good speech and good conduct’ and release them from the miserable state of conditions they live in;

l. Teachers, Head of Institutions should keep a constant track of potential dropouts and conduct regular parent-teacher meets for realigning these children on the educational track;

m. Rationalizing of staff and providing adequate staff and infrastructure in special education zones;

n. Provision of low cost technological gadgets and electricity in schools within the nucleus of special education zones so that they can have access to E-Resources available on DIKSHA;

o. Schools in our UT should get accredited with National Institute of Open School( NIOS) for strengthening non-formal education base particularly at school level;

p. Mentoring and voluntarily teaching poor children in their vicinity by educated retired senior citizens;

q. Remedial classes in basic literacy and numeracy for poor children beyond school hours by local community in;

r. Creation of Single Window Services System for processing scholarship applications of SEDG;

s. Orientation and refresher courses for teachers, Head of the Institutions regarding how to make school inclusive and equitable;

t. The inclusion of children with disabilities in early childhood education should be given top priority. Head of the institutions and teachers should move with unpunctuated faith that children with disabilities will be able to fully participate in the regular schooling process from the Foundational Stage to Higher Education;

u. According to the RPWD Act of 2016, children with physical disabilities have the option of attending regular or special school.

Resource Centers will serve the rehabilitation and educational needs of students with severe or multiple disabilities, as well as supporting parents/guardians in achieving high-quality home schooling and skilling for such students, in partnership with special educators.

Home-based education will continue to be an option for children with severe and profound disabilities who are unable to attend school;

As is said, Education is a liberating force, and in our age it is also a democratizing force, cutting across the barriers of caste and class, smoothing out inequalities imposed by birth and other circumstances