Condemn the real enemy

Gruesome murder of a Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat, in his native village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district has once again proven beyond doubt that terror and terrorists have no religion. They can kill anyone on the directions of their bosses sitting in Pakistan.
Puran Krishan Bhat was a fruit seller and was residing in the Chowdrygund area in Shopian with his wife and two minor children. The 43-year old was the sole breadwinner of his family.
Earlier his family used to live in Jammu but he had shifted them to Shopian in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bhat had planned to visit his apple orchard on the day of his death but fate had something else in store for him.
His killing plunged Chowdrygund village into deep mourning. Locals were shocked and they asked a simple question. How can anyone justify killing an innocent? During the past three decades terrorists have killed hundreds of innocents, irrespective of them belonging to majority or a minority community.
Muslims in Kashmir have realized that Pakistan is not their friend as it wants the bloodshed, chaos and uncertainty to prevail.
Jammu and Kashmir witnessing massive development post abrogation of Article 370 has baffled Pakistan. The scrapping of J&K’s special status has ended all the discussions over its status once for all.
People of Jammu and Kashmir by deciding to move on have sent a clear message to Pakistan and the terrorists sponsored by it that they don’t want to be a part of the dirty game being played by them.
Ones who are out to label every Kashmiri Muslim as a terrorist need to understand that the members of the majority community since 1990 have given many sacrifices for the country and have stood firm on their resolve to defeat the nefarious designs of the neighbouring country and the terrorist sponsored by it.
Terrorists in Kashmir stand cornered and are no more in a position to carry out any strikes against the security forces as they are aware that if they do so they would get eliminated. They are making their presence felt by attacking unarmed civilians.
They are creating fear psychosis among the members of the minority communities by targeting them.
During the past three years terrorists have made desperate attempt to recreate a situation like 90s but their moves have been thwarted by the government and the security forces.
Heart of every common Kashmiri goes out for the victims of terror. Kashmiri society no longer is acting as a mute spectator.
It’s denouncing the acts of terrorists. Every Kashmiri wants to know why Pakistan is not allowing them to live in peace? But there are some leaders who instead of condemning Pakistan and terrorists are posing questions to New Delhi. They are asking why killings haven’t stopped after the abrogation of Article 370. They should stop playing politics over the bodies of innocents. They need to muster courage, and call spade a spade. Someone needs to ask them what stops them from condemning Pakistan and the terrorists? It seems they still believe that they have to appease Pakistan and the separatists to remain relevant. If it’s so then it’s their misconception as the common people of J&K have out rightly rejected violence and the agenda of separatism and sedition.
Puran Krishan Bhat’s killing is yet another attempt by the ultras to somehow disturb peace in Kashmir and provide a few hardliners sitting in New Delhi with an opportunity to demonise every Kashmiri. Ones, who are picking up a wrong battle by labelling every Kashmiri Muslim as a terrorist need to be reined in, they need to be told that they cannot jump to conclusions and vitiate the atmosphere in the Valley, which has always remained an abode of brotherhood and harmony.
Innocent killings are unfortunate and sad. In today’s Kashmir everyone is cutting across the lines and is condemning such heinous acts. It’s an indication that terrorists have no support and the people of J&K have rejected them.
It’s a matter of time before the terrorism is wiped out completely.
The elements inimical to peace have been shown their right place. Separatists don’t exist anymore and no one except a few misguided elements have been left to fight the proxy war of Pakistan in Kashmir. People have understood that Pakistan is their real enemy and it needs to be condemned and defeated.
