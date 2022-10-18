Condemn the real enemy

It’s denouncing the acts of terrorists. Every Kashmiri wants to know why Pakistan is not allowing them to live in peace? But there are some leaders who instead of condemning Pakistan and terrorists are posing questions to New Delhi. They are asking why killings haven’t stopped after the abrogation of Article 370. They should stop playing politics over the bodies of innocents. They need to muster courage, and call spade a spade. Someone needs to ask them what stops them from condemning Pakistan and the terrorists? It seems they still believe that they have to appease Pakistan and the separatists to remain relevant. If it’s so then it’s their misconception as the common people of J&K have out rightly rejected violence and the agenda of separatism and sedition.

Puran Krishan Bhat’s killing is yet another attempt by the ultras to somehow disturb peace in Kashmir and provide a few hardliners sitting in New Delhi with an opportunity to demonise every Kashmiri. Ones, who are picking up a wrong battle by labelling every Kashmiri Muslim as a terrorist need to be reined in, they need to be told that they cannot jump to conclusions and vitiate the atmosphere in the Valley, which has always remained an abode of brotherhood and harmony.

Innocent killings are unfortunate and sad. In today’s Kashmir everyone is cutting across the lines and is condemning such heinous acts. It’s an indication that terrorists have no support and the people of J&K have rejected them.

It’s a matter of time before the terrorism is wiped out completely.

The elements inimical to peace have been shown their right place. Separatists don’t exist anymore and no one except a few misguided elements have been left to fight the proxy war of Pakistan in Kashmir. People have understood that Pakistan is their real enemy and it needs to be condemned and defeated.