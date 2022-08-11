Conducting competitive exams

BY SEHRISH AHSAN JANWARI

We are well aware about the government exams conducted by JKSSB and JKPSC from time to time, and services allocated to the candidates. For that matter let us not forget the UPSC. Every year 10 lakh students sit for this prestigious exam for the 800 allocated seats.

The story of the Rajat Sambyal from Jammu shocked the aspirants by his tweet “All the hard work went into ashes”. In the meantime let us not forget the hard work, perseverance of these candidates.

They are giving the best fruitful years of their life to this very exam. But expecting a result at the definite time and a fair selection.

Assuming themselves in the boat of competitors. Let us not forget to hail JKPSC for conducting CCE examination within its time frame.