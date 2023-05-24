Congratulations to UPSC exam qualifiers

Sixteen youth from Jammu and Kashmir have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022. The results were declared on Tuesday. Surely, it is a matter of pride and joy for the qualifiers and their families.

Congratulations to them and their families. But it is not the end of the road for those who could not qualify. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all those in the country who cleared the examination and said that he understands the disappointments of those who could not make it.

He wished the qualifiers best for a fruitful and satisfying career ahead. "I understand the disappointment of those who could not clear the Civil Services Exams. Not only will there be more attempts to avail but also India offers several diverse opportunities to showcase your skills and strengths. Wishing you the very best," he said in a tweet.