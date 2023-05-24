Congratulations to UPSC exam qualifiers

Sixteen youth from Jammu and Kashmir have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022. The results were declared on Tuesday. Surely, it is a matter of pride and joy for the qualifiers and their families.
Congratulations to them and their families. But it is not the end of the road for those who could not qualify. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all those in the country who cleared the examination and said that he understands the disappointments of those who could not make it.
He wished the qualifiers best for a fruitful and satisfying career ahead. "I understand the disappointment of those who could not clear the Civil Services Exams. Not only will there be more attempts to avail but also India offers several diverse opportunities to showcase your skills and strengths. Wishing you the very best," he said in a tweet.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also congratulated those who qualified. And so did some prominent people from different walks of life besides the political leaders. From Jammu and Kashmir, Waseem Ahmed Bhat secured seventh rank, Parsanjeet Kaur 11th rank and Nitin Singh 32nd rank.
During their separate interactions with media, they threw light on their hard work, focus, family support, and finally the success. The success stories of the qualifiers is an inspiration for others.
Despite difficulties and challenges, they kept on working hard in right direction and remained focused till achieving their goals. It is now being hoped that they will serve the people effectively and bring a positive difference in their lives.
Like other states and union territories, Jammu and Kashmir too has been producing civil services officers. They have been proving their mettle not only here but in other parts of the country also whenever they get a chance to work there.
Since more and more youth are showing interest in J&K to appear in UPSC Civil Services Examination, elaborate and better facilities should be provided to them for this purpose. Availability of the required facilities can help more aspirants to qualify the examination.
They need better coaching facilities also. Sometimes the senior serving officers keep on interacting with such aspirants and guiding them. The frequency of such interactions must be increased so that the aspirants get a right direction in their hard work.
It is a collective responsibility of the youth, their families, society and the government to make the dreams of the youth come true. They should not suffer due to lack of facilities, encouragement and guidance.
Every required opportunity and facility must be provided to them so that they can rise and shine, not only in the UPSC examinations but in other fields of life as well.