Congress’ Dalit Face Politics

AAP had won most of its 20 seats in 2017 in Malwa and was hoping to significantly swell the numbers in the current electoral battle. Congress’ move could also help it checkmate the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) possible alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Rahul Gandhi’s announcement at an impressive rally to project Channi over the most ambitious protégé and current state president of Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu should leave no one in doubt about who is the “Boss” in the Congress.

Acting president, Sonia Gandhi’s authorisation should facilitate his takeover as regular president in September/ October when the organisational elections that are already in progress are over.

Rahul might get a fillip in attaining the next ambition by playing a dominant role in settling this ticklish issue which is bothering party leaders and workers in the country.

He is actively involved in top-level decisions without holding any office in the party and is openly asserting authority to create confidence amongst the workers in the country.