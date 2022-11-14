Connecting the dots in Kashmir

The reality needs to be decoded with the reality that exists behind it, and the invention of roots because politics does more harm than good. The attempt should have been to address the issues that caused conflict on the physical space, whether originating from across the border, or propelled by the vested interests from within. It is impossible to imagine that conflict can pedal on its own. It is pushed by the forces that gain from the cult of violence and psyche working behind it.

At the same time, it would be a mistake to see Kashmir as it was few years ago. Some perceptible changes have taken place, some of which are recognised, others not. The unfortunate part is that a single-lens narrative is sought to be built around the place by political groups as they think that their assessment about the situation is the ultimate truth. At least that is what they believe. That is their way of looking at things, but the real problem arises when challenging their narrative becomes a risky affair.

There are two vital aspects – one is rooted in history of the political hostility, wherein the political rivals are portrayed as eternal enemies. That works on Srinagar versus Srinagar, and Srinagar versus Delhi. Let’s be candid that Jammu and Ladakh were never able to posit themselves as big players in political narration. Delhi-Srinagar always dominated the discourse, and it continues to be the case till date.