Constitution: Through the lens of women’s rights

Q. If religious law is recognis ed in the constitution, does the constitution state that it must respect gender and sex equality and non-discrimination?

Not clear. This question has been a subject of great debate since the time the Constitution came into force and even before that. In India, personal laws deal with marriage and divorce, maintenance, guardianship and succession, joint family and partition etc. While India is a secular country otherwise; in the context of its personal laws, it is essentially pluralistic. Thus, while the Indian Constitution guarantees equality before the law and equal protection of the law under the Fundamental Rights mentioned in Part III, India’s personal laws apply to individuals differently because they are effectuated based on the religion of such individual. Article 13 of the Constitution provides that all laws in force in the territory of India immediately before the commencement of the Constitution, in so far as they are inconsistent with the provisions Part III are void. However, in the landmark judgment of State of Bombay v. Narasu Appa Mali, the Court held that personal laws are immune from the application of Article 13 as they are neither “laws” as defined under Article 13(3)(a) nor are they “laws in force” as defined under Article 13(3)(b).

By following this approach, the courts have refused to test the Personal laws against Fundamental Rights guaranteed in the Constitution. But, in recent years, there has been a trend where courts have given diverging and contradictory judgments, most notably in the recent cases of Shayara Bano vs. Union of India (commonly known as the Triple Talaq verdict) and Indian Young Lawyers Association v. State of Kerala (the Sabarimala judgement). Although the Court held that triple talaq was unconstitutional by examining it in accordance with Part III of the Constitution and that the Narasu Appa Mali judgement needed reconsideration, the primary question whether personal laws are immune from the application of Article 13 or not was left unresolved. Similarly, in the Sabarimala temple case, the court held that the definition of “laws” in Article 13 is not exhaustive and could include personal laws. Therefore, there are many inconsistencies and confusion regarding this subject matter and the Narasu Appa Mali judgment needs to be revisited and clarified.