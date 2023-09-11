Construct school buildings

A number of government schools in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir are functioning without proper buildings and adequate space.

Subsequently, it is affecting the class work in such schools. Reports say that the government high school Hayan in Kangan area is functioning from a building which is in dilapidated condition, and from a tin shed.

Similarly an under-construction building for government primary school Bandian Nar in Rajouri district is not getting completed for last 11 years.

Subsequently, the classes are taken from this under construction school building. The students and teachers face lot of problems. Some other government schools in J&K also lack space to operate properly.

There are schools, which have buildings but the classrooms are inadequate. In such schools more than one classes operate in a single room and sometimes the classes are conducted in the open.