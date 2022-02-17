Consumerism is a soul murder!

‘Be thyself’ – this supreme adage – only a minuscule bourgeoisie can afford (also, only in semblance). For the rest, the motto of their lives, is an ugly adulteration of the Descartian idiom - ‘I shop, therefore I am.’

Marcuse is proficient in underlining the problem. The problem is not of cheap and not so cheap consumables – but, the cost at which they come. Not the MRP stamped on them – The cost, in terms of the life hours that are dedicated to acquiring them.

That beyond the socially necessary labor, must have been utilized in acquiring various joys of life. The dispersion of labor from more socially necessary work, to producing superfluous consumables; which makes access to pizza, easier than access to a life-saving drug.

And, most of all, the paralysis of human ingenuity and thought, by what Marcuse calls as, ‘socially engineered arrest of consciousnesses’.